Crews Install New 'Menchaca Road' Signs

By 3 minutes ago
  • A street sign saying Manchaca Rd.
    These signs, 143 of them, are being replaced with ones that say "Menchaca." The approximate $23,000 cost will be paid for by the group that petitioned the city for the change.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

City of Austin workers began changing street signs Wednesday on the road commonly pronounced "MAN-chack." The new signs say "Menchaca" instead of "Manchaca." (The second letter is an E instead of an A.)

The Austin City Council voted last year to change the road name to reflect the accurate spelling of Tejano revolutionary José Antonio Menchaca, who fought in a decisive battle of the Texas Revolution.

A lawsuit to stop the name change failed when State District Judge Dustin Howell found he didn't have jurisdiction to rule on the case. 

The city says it will take two days to change 143 signs along the road. The group that proposed the name change, Justice for Menchaca, is paying for $23,074 cost.

TxDOT signs on state roadways with the spelling "Manchaca" will be changed when they wear out.

"Replacing them as part of routine maintenance/replacement schedules means no additional costs will be incurred," Mary Vo, spokesperson for the city's transportation department, said in an email. "This process is consistent with previous street name changes."

Related Content

Manchaca Road Can Now Be Called Menchaca Road After Judge Tosses Case

By Sep 27, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Manchaca Road is no more.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block the City of Austin from changing the name of the South Austin road to honor a Texas revolutionary.

Lawsuit Challenging Austin's Move To Rename Manchaca Road Is Heading To Trial

By Dec 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A lawsuit challenging the City of Austin's decision to rename Manchaca Road will go to trial. 

Judge Temporarily Blocks Austin's Decision To Change Name Of Manchaca Road

By Nov 14, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Manchaca Road is still Manchaca – for now.

A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Austin from changing the name of the 8-mile South Austin road from Manchaca to Menchaca the day before it was slated to go into effect.