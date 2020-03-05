Dallas County Now Has The First Lab In Texas Testing For The New Coronavirus

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) now has the capability to test locally for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first lab in Texas to have local testing capability, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.



The KERA radio story

Until now, Dallas County had been sending off samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, a process that took as long as 72 hours to yield results. Now, testing for the new coronavirus will take less than a day.

Jenkins said turnaround time will improve, but DCHHS is only able to process "a limited number of test kits per day."

Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said the department is focused on containment and prevention. At this time, there are no known cases of the new coronavirus in Dallas County.

"It's certainly not a time to panic," Huang said. "It's a time for everyone to continue to be prepared for any level of response we may need."

