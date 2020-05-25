Deal To Buy Downtown Complex That Includes Austin City Limits Venues Is Scrapped

By 1 hour ago
  • A Willie Nelson statue outside the Moody Theater in downtown Austin.
    Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. planned to buy the Block 21 complex, which includes ACL Live at the Moody Theater, for $275 million.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

An agreement to buy the Block 21 development in downtown Austin – home to ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the W Hotel – is off due to the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. made the deal in December to buy Block 21 from Stratus Properties Inc. for $275 million.

But in a news release Friday, Ryman Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said due to “current capital markets and economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have determined that it is not in the best interest of our shareholders to focus our resources and capital on this project at this time.”

The sale included more than $140 million in mortgage debt. The Block 21 complex includes office and retail space as well as the 3TEN ACL Live venue. 

William H. Armstrong III, president and CEO of Stratus, said in a statement he was disappointed, but understanding given the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. 

“Ryman’s experience and depth in both the hospitality and music industries would have been a meaningful addition to the Austin community,” he said. “We believe Block 21 is a great asset and we remain focused on its continued success in Austin.”

Got a tip? Email Jerry Quijano jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Downtown Austin
Live Music
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Economy
Austin City Limits

Related Content

How Do Musicians Make The Cut For The Austin City Limits TV Series?

By May 2, 2019
Austin City Limits is produced at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin City Limits is in the middle of taping shows for its 45th season, which will begin airing on PBS stations across the country in October.

The eclectic mix of musicians invited each year to perform for the public television series prompted KUT listener Dana Harada to ask our ATXplained project:

How are musicians selected to record an ACL Live taping? Do they get paid?