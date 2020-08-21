Democratic Party Chair Says Joe Biden's Words About The Pandemic Speak To Texas Voters

From Texas Standard:

Reviews for Joe Biden's speech accepting his party's presidential nomination on closing night of the Democratic National Convention were generally positive – even from Republicans, like Karl Rove. Democrats, perhaps more predictably, praised the speech.

That includes the chair of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa. He told Texas Standard that Biden's speech came from the heart, and provided a contrast between Biden and President Donald Trump.

"I think it was a speech that told America what he was all about, and what he stood for, and why he believed it was important that we unite together to save our democracy," Hinojosa said.

For Texas Democrats who have hopes of being competitive with Republicans on the presidential level for the first time in many years, Hinojosa said Biden's words about the pandemic hit home.

"I am from the Rio Grande Valley," Hinojosa said. "I live in South Texas; we have been hit the hardest, not only in the state, but also in the nation."

Hinojosa said he believes Biden would make sure more Americans have access the health care, including Rio Grande Valley residents.

Hinojosa said Biden offered a positive message.

"None of it was about hate; all of it was about love," Hinojosa said. "We are a party that believes that love is how we should manage our government."

Web story by Shelly Brisbin.