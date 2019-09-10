Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Courts Voters At Auditorium Shores

By 47 minutes ago
  • Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren
    Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd at Auditorium Shores on Tuesday.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Despite the threat of a storm, thousands of people descended on Auditorium Shores on Tuesday for a town hall hosted by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of 20 Democrats vying for the presidential nomination in 2020.

Gabriella Soza, from Southeast Austin, said she started looking into candidates only recently and Warren is her No. 1 pick.

“I wasn’t initially planning on backing anyone this early, but I’ve already gone all in and started purchasing T-shirts and aprons and all kinds of stuff,” she said. “And so I’m here.”

Soza said she was primarily looking to back a woman. She said she also supports Warren’s plan to deal with skyrocketing student debt.

Barbara Comstock, who was visitng from the Bay Area, attended the rally with her daughter, Chloe. Like Soza, she said she wants to see a female president.

“She’s really smart. She’s got solid plans,” Barbara said. “I think she relates to people, and I am ready for a woman in the White House.”

Chloe, a college student, said she likes all the candidates, but Warren is her favorite.

That was a common sentiment. Many voters said they prefer Warren, but are ready to vote for whomever gets the nomination.

“I will be a fan of whoever gets the nomination, and I will work my tail off for them,” Barbara said.

Larry Schuenemann, who grew up in Lockhart and now lives in California, was there with his son, Jordan, who lives Austin.

He said he’s deciding between Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but he likes that Warren seems fearless.

“I’ve got some time to make up my mind,” he said.

His son said he has definitely decided to vote for Warren. He said his biggest issue is climate change and he likes that Warren is well-versed on a range of issues.

“She has a plan for everything,” he said. “That’s awesome.”

Warren, one of several candidates with ties to Texas, was a law professor at UT Austin in the '80s. She was part of a team of researchers who looked into bankruptcy filings in America, primarily among people in the middle class.

According to last week’s Texas Lyceum poll, Warren had about 15% support among Texas voters, following former Vice President Joe Biden, who led with 24%, and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who had 18% support. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who was the mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014, garnered only about 4% support in that poll.

Tags: 
Elizabeth Warren
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

At Houston Forum, Democratic Presidential Candidates Promise To Pick Teacher For Education Secretary

By Jul 5, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez (Warren) / Martin do Nascimento (Biden) / KUT

Echoing one of their top Democratic presidential rivals, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised Friday to nominate an educator as secretary of education if either wins the nomination and defeats President Donald Trump.

'We Can Win': Elizabeth Warren Outlines 2020 Presidential Bid

By Dec 31, 2018

Updated at 11:46 a.m. ET

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren essentially kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign on Monday, announcing an exploratory committee — a formal step toward seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 — along with outlining a pitch to voters.

Latinx Democrats In Texas Support O'Rourke Over Castro And Biden In New Poll

By Sep 5, 2019
Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, the only Latino seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is struggling among likely Latinx voters in Texas.

Castro, the mayor of San Antonio from 2009-2014, had just short of 8% support among the voting bloc, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released Thursday.

Young Texans Are More Skeptical Of Democracy And Open To Change, Study Finds

By Sep 4, 2019
Voters line up to cast ballots
Salvador Castro for KUT

Younger Texans are less likely to view democracy positively and more likely to want to significantly and structurally change American government, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released today.

Julián Castro Qualifies For Third Democratic Debate In September

By Aug 20, 2019
Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro tweeted Tuesday morning that he has achieved the polling requirement to qualify for the primary debate in Houston this fall.