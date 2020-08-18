Democrats Officially Nominate Joe Biden For Presidential Election By NPR Staff • 3 hours ago ShareTweetEmail DNCC via Getty Images “From the bottom of my heart, thank you all,” Joe Biden said, after officially being nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. Here’s a recap of the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Loading... Tags: 2020 Elections2020 Democratic National ConventionShareTweetEmail Related Content Trump 'Is Clearly In Over His Head,' Michelle Obama Says In DNC Speech By NPR Staff • Aug 17, 2020 DNCC via Getty Images "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it," the former first lady says in a prerecorded video. Here's a recap of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Post Office Chief Suspends Controversial Changes Until After Election By Barbara Sprunt • 9 hours ago Updated 7:50 p.m. ET Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced he will suspend the controversial changes he instituted to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November election. "To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement. Worried About Voting By Mail? Here's What You Can Do To Make Sure Your Ballot Is Counted. By Ashley Lopez | KUT • 17 hours ago Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Lee esta historia en español. Texans should prepare early if they want to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election, voting groups say. Texas officials were recently warned by the U.S. Postal Service about potential delays delivering mail-in ballots, so getting an early start is more important than ever. Texas Latinos Say They Prefer To Vote In Person Despite COVID-19 Fears, Poll Finds By Ashley Lopez | KUT • Aug 17, 2020 Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Lee esta historia en español. Support for mail-in voting is soft among Texas Latinos, a key demographic in the upcoming elections, according to a new poll conducted by Latino Decisions. The poll, released on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, was commissioned by Latino groups SOMOS and UnidosUS.