Despite Looming Deadlines, Legislators Made Little Progress On Child Welfare Measures This Session

By Becky Fogel 1 minute ago
From Texas Standard:

The Department of Family and Protective Services was in the news this week because its commissioner, Hank Whitman is retiring. His announcement came a day after the Texas legislative session ended. Child advocates say the session was marked by little action on foster care.

Let’s back up two years to the 2017 Texas legislative session.

That year, Gov. Greg Abbott made overhauling the state’s struggling child welfare system a top priority during his State of the State Address.

“We need more workers, better training, smarter strategies, and real accountability in order to safeguard our children,” Abbott said.

Related Content

Persistence Is Often Key To Getting Needed Identification For Foster Youth

By Joy Diaz Feb 7, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

"Unidentified: How Kids Can Age Out Of Texas Foster Care Without Documentation" is a series of reports from Texas Standard about the lack of needed identification documents among Texas foster youth.

In "Unidentified," one foster mom described the crucial role played by her children's attorney ad litem in getting their documentation. That attorney ad litem no longer works in that role. Maya Guerra Gamble is now a judge on the 459th Civil District Court in Travis County. She says persistence was a key ingredient in her success representing foster youth.

"Some of the documents, like a birth certificate, can be very hard to come by," Guerra Gamble says. "When children show up, their parents may not have any of their documentation."

Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against Texas Foster Care System, But Says Some Remedies Went Too Far

By & Becky Fogel Oct 22, 2018
pixydust8605/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Texas foster care system is violating the constitutional rights of children, and Texas must improve its investigations of child abuse allegations – that is the essence of a new ruling by a federal appeals court panel. The decision affirms a lower court finding that used similar language in 2015, ordering Texas officials to reform the foster care system. But the ruling also stated that the original order demanding changes went too far. 