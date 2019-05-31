Despite Looming Deadlines, Legislators Made Little Progress On Child Welfare Measures This Session

From Texas Standard:

The Department of Family and Protective Services was in the news this week because its commissioner, Hank Whitman is retiring. His announcement came a day after the Texas legislative session ended. Child advocates say the session was marked by little action on foster care.

Let’s back up two years to the 2017 Texas legislative session.

That year, Gov. Greg Abbott made overhauling the state’s struggling child welfare system a top priority during his State of the State Address.

“We need more workers, better training, smarter strategies, and real accountability in order to safeguard our children,” Abbott said.