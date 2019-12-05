Dirk Nowitzki's German Accent Has Softened, But It's Not Exactly Texan

By Michael Marks 2 minutes ago
  • Dirk Nowitzki playing for the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.
    Dirk Nowitzki playing for the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.
    Keith Allison/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

In this month’s edition of Texan Translation, we’re looking at the unconventional Texas accent of retired professional basketball player Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki immigrated to Dallas from Germany in 1998 to play for the Mavericks. He retired last season.

“I left Germany over 20 years ago and I became a Texan, so thank you guys for having me in. I’ll see you soon,” Nowitzki said in his farewell speech to fans in April. 

Lars Hinrichs, director of the Texas English Linguistics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, and also originally from Germany, says Nowitzki sounds much more comfortable speaking English now than when he first arrived. 

In an early quote of Nowitzki’s, Hinrichs says he was “still searching for the appropriate words.”

“He says, ‘This is so great; I didn’t realize it so far.’ What he means to say is, ‘I can’t even believe it yet,’” Hinrichs says.

He says Nowitzki’s accent had hints of Austrian – similar to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now his accent is less obvious, but Hinrichs can still hear some of Nowitzki's German idiosyncrasies.

“I could still pick out a number of features of learners of English, [but] he [also] says American things like ‘I wanna,’” Hinrichs says.

He says because Nowitzki has lived in Dallas he didn’t develop much of a Texas accent like he would have had he lived in a smaller city or rural area. Nowitzki also learned "Texan" English later in life. 

“If we had dropped him in Lufkin 20 years ago, in East Texas, where there is a strong Texas accent, then you would probably hear some of that in his speech now,” Hinrichs says. 

Written by Libby Cohen.

Tags: 
Language
Dirk Nowitzki
Linguistics
Texan
Accent

Related Content

A Rice Professor Made It His Mission To Modernize The Phonetic Alphabet For Braille Readers

By Jill Ament Nov 27, 2019
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotoblasete/ username:antonioxalonso [CC BY 2.0 ]

From Texas Standard:

A set of symbols known as the International Phonetic Alphabet is commonly used to determine what speech sounds like. The IPA is used for nearly 7,000 languages around the world. If you've encountered pronunciation guides online, you've used the IPA.

But the Braille version of the IPA hadn't been updated for 75 years. That is, until a Houston-area professor made it his mission to change that.

The Origin Of The Word 'Woke'

By Mar 7, 2018
Domingo Farias

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Elijah Watson, news editor for the New York-based black culture website Okayplayer. The word "woke," is an African-American colloquialism that is now defined as "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues."

Watson talks about William Melvin Kelley, the man who coined the word "woke," how the word came about and why he took on this project.

How Dirk Nowitzki's 21 Years With The Dallas Mavericks Endeared Him To Texas Fans

By Michael Marks Apr 11, 2019
Michael Marks/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks in the final regular season game for each team. After, Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki answered questions from the press. Nowitzki is used to press conferences; he's attended plenty during his 21 seasons in the NBA. But this one was different because it was his last. Nowitzki had announced his retirement just the day before.

Texas Standard's Michael Marks was at the game, and says he bought his ticket to the Maverick’s last game months ago in case Nowitzki planned to retire. Marks grew up in the Dallas area, and says Nowitzki was his sports hero.