Don't Plant Or Pitch Mailed Mystery Seeds

By Michael Marks 51 minutes ago
  • The USDA analyzes unsolicited seeds sent in the mail from abroad to determine if they're invasive plant species.
    The USDA analyzes unsolicited seeds sent in the mail from abroad to determine if they're invasive plant species.
    USDA Flickr/Public Domain

From Texas Standard:

Across the country, small packets of seeds have been showing up, unsolicited, in people’s mailboxes and at their front doors. The origin of the packages – where they came from, who sent them and why – is unclear.

Professor Kevin Ong, director of the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab at Texas A&M University, is trying to get to the bottom of this strange trend.

“When it initially occurred, we did not know what type of seed this was,” Ong told Texas Standard Host David Brown. “The USDA and Texas Department of Ag was very concerned that it might be weeds […] or seeds that could possibly harbor pathogens that could be detrimental to our agriculture and our natural resources.”

On July 31, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a memo identifying the types of seeds found in the packets. They all contained different herbs, fruits and vegetables. The USDA also warned of a potential “brushing scam,” in which a vendor might send out packages to registered online shoppers and fraudulently use their email addresses to write favorable reviews.

“If you do purchase online stuff, and you did receive one of those packages, you might want to check your account to make sure it was not accessed or hacked or even change your password,” Ong said.

The packets could also potentially contain invasive species of weeds, which could create problems for farmers and homeowners.

“The main message we want folks to understand is, if you do get one of these packets, number one: do not plant those seeds,” Ong said. “Number two: don’t just toss them away in the trash, because even in tossing them away in the trash, and having it to take to a landfill, there is the possibility those seeds could escape and start growing.”

Instead, Ong said recipients should put the seeds in a sealed plastic bag and contact the Texas Department of Agriculture or the USDA for instructions. He said Texas is currently dealing with a backlog of inquiries about the seeds.

Web story by Sarah Gabrielli.

Tags: 
Agriculture
USDA
Invasive Species

Related Content

COVID-19 Will Cost Texas Agriculture At Least $6 Billion This Year, Experts Say

By Michael Marks May 12, 2020
AgriLife Today/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of work, food supply chains can't operate as before. Demand for certain goods has also changed.

As Prices Fall, Texas Dairies Have To Keep Milking

By Michael Marks Apr 22, 2020
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas dairy farmers have no trouble producing milk these days. If anything, they're producing too much – which has created a problem for them.

Texas Wool Mills Hang On To A Tradition

By Michael Marks Jan 31, 2020
Julia Reihs/KUT

From Texas Standard:

In the 1950s and '60s, the idea that Texas would one day relinquish its position as the epicenter of the wool and mohair world must have felt unfathomable.