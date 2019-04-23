A Dozen Austin Moontowers Cleared To Get Needed Steel Replacement Parts

By 2 hours ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission has approved using milled steel rods as replacement parts on 12 of the city’s iconic moontowers. 

The commission OK'd the proposal from Austin Energy Monday night. The eletric utility is overseeing the restoration efforts which began in 2014 and were initially expected to finish in 2018. 

So far, five of the city's 17 remaining towers have been restored. The work stalled last year after contractors ran out of original replacement parts salvaged from two towers that had already been taken down due to nearby construction. 

Cara Bertron, deputy historic preservation officer with the city's Historic Preservation Office, said the steel parts will replace some of the worn-down, cast iron connectors and wrought iron rods on the 125-year-old structures. She told the commission that nine of the towers will be restored, while the three others need to be completely reassembled.

RELATED | Documentary Illuminates The History of Austin's Iconic Moonlight Towers

“Each of the 12 towers will have approximately 40% of original material remaining,” she said. “That accounts for the 40% failure rate on the towers that have been rehabilitated so far.”

Commissioner Kevin Cook said he has concerns about how well the new parts will match the original structures. “But these being painted metal structures and with the elements in Texas, I think the moonlight towers will ultimately be about the DNA of the design more so than the original material,” he said. “It’s just impossible to keep something exposed like this. Keeping them alive is most important.”

City staff are also working on a strategy to inform how the original and replacement parts are interspersed in the towers. The proposal still needs approval from the Texas Historical Commission because the towers are designated state historic landmarks and on the National Register of Historic Places.

Got a tip? Email Joseph at jleahy@KUT.org. Follow him on Twitter @joemikeleahy

Tags: 
Moontowers
moonlight towers

Related Content

A New Documentary Illuminates the History of Austin's Iconic Moonlight Towers

By Jan 10, 2017
Austin History Center, PICA 18419

“They were very concerned that it would affect the chickens and they wouldn't know when to lay the egg.”

What could shake up things so much that chickens in Austin wouldn't know the right time to do their thing? That recollection from a newspaper article can be heard in a documentary called The Last of the Moonlight Towers, which illuminates (get it?) the history of those iconic towers. Seventeen of the 31 original towers built around Austin are still standing. And though Austin wasn't the first city in the country to get moonlight towers when they went up in the 1890s, Austin is the last city that still has functioning towers.

Austin Energy To Restore Moontowers

By Dec 2, 2011
Photo by Joey Parsons http://www.flickr.com/photos/joeyparsons/

Know how to fix a moonlight tower? Austin Energy might be looking to contract your services in the coming months. The city’s public utility is developing a request for proposals for someone to restore all 17 of the city's moonlight towers, or moontowers, as they’re often called.

“We can’t just put modern day parts on these historic towers,” Austin Energy spokesman Carlos Cordova said. “If we’re replacing something, it has to be exactly the way it was in 1894 when these went up.”

Will Austin's Missing Moontowers Return?

By & Dec 10, 2010
Moontower at night
Image courtesy Matthew Rutledge

Two historically significant moonlight towers, or moontowers, were removed to make way for the development of two downtown high-rise buildings, but both structures were completed months and neither moontower has been returned to its original location.