Early Morning Shots Fired Into San Antonio ICE Office

Several shots fired into an office building on San Antonio's Northeast Side are being treated as an assault against federal agents.



The shots hit the top two floors of the Jefferson Bank Building on Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach. Those floors contain administration offices for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), specifically Immigration Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Christopher Combs, the FBI’s special agent in charge for San Antonio said no one was injured in the 3 a.m. incident but there were federal agents in the offices at the time.

“To fire indiscriminately into any building is not an act of protest, it’s an act of violence, and in this case it’s an act of violence against the federal government that could have resulted in the assassination of a federal employee,” he said.

Combs said it’s unclear how many people may have been involved in the shooting. Another building nearby that does not house federal offices was also hit.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the shootings and is currently processing the crime scenes and reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the FBI by phone or online at fbi.gov/tips.

