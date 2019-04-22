Early Voting In The May 4 Election Starts Today. Here's What You Need To Know.

Residents in some cities and towns in Central Texas will be voting on city council members, bond propositions and school board races May 4. Early voting starts today and closes April 30.

Here's a roundup of items on the ballots.

Travis County | Williamson County | Hays County | Bastrop County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Caldwell County

Travis County

Find your closest early voting location in Travis County here.

Lakeway ­– Residents are voting between Sandy Cox and Tom Kilgore for mayor. They're also voting for up to three councilmembers: Lisa Butler, Sanjeev Kumar, Doug Howell, Marvin Mead, Gretchen Vance, Sean Sutton or Julie Reichert.

Briarcliff – Tim Crain, Michael E. Wright and Al Hostetler are competing to become mayor. Dave Hertel and James Johnston are running for alderman.

Webberville – Voters will weigh in on Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Village of Webberville at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Eanes ISD — Leya Simmons and James Spradley are running for Place 4 on the Eanes board of trustees. Heather Sheffield is running unopposed for Place 6. Incumbent Ellen Balthazar and McKennon Rice are competing for the Place 7 seat.

Voters in Eanes ISD will also consider Proposition A, which deals with:

The issuance of $80,000,000 bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the District, including (I) safety and security improvements; (ii) student programs and support, including technology systems and equipment; (iii) instructional, co-curricular and extra-curricular spaces, including robotics, wrestling and aquatics; (iv) promotion of energy efficiency and conservation; (v) facility systems and site improvements throughout the District (including plumbing, roofing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, surfaces, and other systems); and (vi) the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 14 – Residents will vote on three propositions.

Prop A: The issuance of $41,000,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds.

Prop B: The issuance of $2,880,000 bonds for park and recreational facilities and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds.

Prop C: The issuance of $61,500,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater and drainage system facilities bonds and park and recreational facilities bonds issued pursuant to article 16, section 59 of the Texas constitution and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 16 – Residents will vote on Proposition A: The creation of Travis County Emergency Services District No. 16 and adoption of a tax on the ad valorem property situated in said district at a rate not to exceed 10 cents on $100.

See the Travis County sample ballot here.

Williamson County

Find your closest early voting location for Williamson County here.

Round Rock – Blane Conklin and Rene Flores are vying for the Place 2 City Council seat, and Hilda Montgomery and Selicia Sanchez-Adame are competing for Place 6.

Cedar Park – Incumbent Stephen Thomas and Tim Kelly are vying for the Place 1 City Council seat. Incumbent Anne Duffy and Hulyne Christopher are competing for Place 3, and incumbent Heather Jefts and Rodney T. Robinson are competing for Place 5.

Leander – Kathryn Pantalion-Parker and Laura Lantrip are vying for the Place 1 City Council seat. Jason Shaw and Becki Ross are competing for Place 3, and Jeff Seiler and Chris Czernek are competing for Place 5.

Liberty Hill – Voters will choose between Troy Whitehead and Steve McIntosh for Place 1 alderman. Gram Lankford is running against Liz Branigan for Place 3, and Liz Rundzieher is running against Bill Brannan for Place 5.

Vickie Peterson is running unopposed for Place 6 on the Liberty Hill ISD board of trustees. Megan Parsons, incumbent Scott Lindquist and Terry Smith are competing for Place 7.

Georgetown – Mike Triggs and John M. Hesser are vying for the District 3 City Council seat. Steve Fought and Joe Reedholm are vying for District 4. Tommy G. Gonzalez and Jaquita Wilson are vying for District 7.

Scott Stribling is running unopposed for the Place 1 school board trustee seat. Brian Ortego is running against Elizabeth McFarland for Place 2. Jennifer Wood is challenging Andy Webb for Place 3.

Florence – Residents will vote for up to three alderpersons: Lesa Ragsdale, Lori Enright, Richard Moon or Amanda Vance.

They're also voting on two propositions.

Prop A: Shall the city be authorized to sell parkland property as described below under the provisions of section 253.001(b) of the Texas local government code: 104 Church Street, Florence, Texas (formerly City swimming pool) more particularly described as Lot 2 & Lot 3, Block 5, of the O.B. ATKINSON according to the map or plat thereof recorded in the Office of the County Clerk, Williamson County, Texas; SAVE & EXCEPT a tract of 0.03 acres conveyed by Deed dated September 5, 1984 of record in Volume 1069, Page 347, of the Official Records of Williamson County, Texas.

Prop B: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Florence, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Williamson County Municipal Utility District No. 19B – Residents will be voting on four propositions.

Prop A: An Operation and Maintenance Tax for the District Not to Exceed One Dollar ($1.00) Per One Hundred Dollars ($100) Valuation of Taxable Property.

Prop B: The Issuance of $74,000,000 Bonds for Water, Wastewater and Drainage System Facilities and the Levy of Taxes in Payment of the Bonds.

Prop C: The Issuance of $28,000,000 Bonds for Park and Recreational Facilities and the Levy of Taxes in Payment of the Bonds.

Prop D: The Issuance of $153,000,000 Bonds for Refunding Water, Wastewater and Drainage System Facilities Bonds and Park and Recreational Facilities Bonds Issued Pursuant to Article 16, Section 59 of the Texas Constitution and the Levy of Taxes in Payment of the Bonds

Hutto – Residents will choose between challenger Nicole Calderone and incumbent Mayor Doug Gaul.

Mike Snyder and Nate Killough are competing for City Council Place 3. Tanner Rose, Shawn Lucas and Terri Grimm are competing for Place 6. Peter Gordon and Don Carlson are competing for Place 4.

Voters will also weigh in on Proposition A: The issuance of $194,400,000 of bonds by the Hutto Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Granger – Jerry Lalla and Trevor Cheatheam are competing for mayor. Residents can vote for up to two city council members: Robert Snelson, Deborah Todd, Jessica Repa or Linda Vrabel.

Residents will also weigh in on Special Proposition A: The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Granger at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Bartlett – Residents will vote for up to two council members: Isabel DeLaRosa-Figueroa, Bobby Freeman, Mona Burnett, Dean A. Roome, Jesse J. Luna or Sharon Randig.

Taylor – Gerald T. Anderson and Herbert Brinkmeyer are vying for the District 1 City Council seat.

Pflugerville – Renae Michell is running unopposed for Place 3 on the Pflugerville ISD board of trustees. Vernagene Mott is running unopposed for Place 4. Brian Allen, April Griffin and Charlie Torres are competing for Place 5.

See the Williamson County sample ballot here.

Hays County

Find your closest early voting location for Hays County here.

Kyle – Robert Rizo, Cody DeSalvo, Michelle R. Carey, Stuart Kirkwood are running for the District 3 City Council seat.

Dripping Springs – Though Taline Manassian and Anthony Aristar both appear on the ballot for the Place 1 City Council seat, Aristar told Community Impact he's withdrawn his bid for the seat. Bill E. Foulds Jr. is running unopposed for the Place 3 seat. William Travis Crow, Geoffrey Tahuahua and Steve Randall are competing for Place 5.

Voters will also choose between Kara Mayfield, Rob Satterfield, Marisa Grijalva and Joanna Day for the Dripping Springs ISD school board.

Wimberley – Rebecca Minnick is competing against Tim Dodson for the Place 1 City Council seat. S.B. Jaggers and Christine Byrne are competing for Place 3. Erik Wollam and William H. "Bo" Bowman III are vying for Place 5.

Hays Consolidated ISD – Mark Summers and Merideth Keller are running for trustee for single-member District 4. Esperanza Orosco is running against Frank Juárez, Jr. for single-member District 5.

The school district notes: "If you are eligible to vote in both the Hays CISD Single-Member-District 5 and the City of Kyle elections, you will need to cast ballots on separate machines and potentially at different locations. Hays CISD Single-Member-District 4 voters are not affected."

Bastrop County

Find your closest early voting location in Bastrop County here.

Bastrop – Chris Dillon and Amy Fariss are competing for the Place 5 seat on the Bastrop ISD board of trustees. Matthew Mix is running unopposed for Place 6; and Ashley Mutschink is running unopposed for Place 7.

Ishmael Harris is running against W.L. "Bill" Peterson for the Place 1 seat on the City Council. Dock Jackson, Herb Goldsmith and Deborah C Jones are competing for Place 5.

See the sample ballot here.

Smithville – Sharon Seidel Foerster is running unopposed for Place 1 on the City Council. Rhonda Janak and Jason Hewitt are competing for Place 2; and Bill Gordon and Daniel Hrna are competing for Place 3.

See a sample ballot here.

Elgin – Brad Jones and James Mark Jones are vying to become the Ward 3 councilmember. Duane F. Shaw and Angie Edmon are competing to represent District 4 on the Elgin ISD board.

Blanco County

Johnson City – Rhonda Stell, John Sone and Kermit A. Roeder are competing to become mayor. Residents will vote for up to two candidates for City Council: Clayton Young, Jerry Ann Buck or Pat Dildine.

See the sample ballot here.

Burnet County

Find your closest early voting location for Burnet County here.

Bertram – Residents will vote for up to three council members: Tammy Scott, Stephanie Fitzsimmons, Mike Dickinson, Jean Worrell, Pat Turner or John Baladez.

See the sample ballot here.

Meadowlakes – Barbara E. Peskin is running unopposed for the Place 2 seat on the City Council. Eddie Wise is running against Steve Newton for Place 4; and Gerry Mason is challenging Bob M. Brown for Place 5.

See the sample ballot here.

Caldwell County

Martindale – Robert Deviney is running unopposed for mayor. Greg Lewis is competing against Jan Bunker for Place 2 on the City Council; Mary Paul is challenging Kimberly Smith for Place 5.

Prairie Lea ISD – Residents will vote on Proposition A: "The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Prairie Lea Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof."

Luling ISD – Residents will vote to elect three trustee members: Lillie Pierre, Harold Hoffmeister, Ashley Taylor, Jeff Ferry or Michael Mercer.

Also on the ballot is Proposition A:

The issuance of $31,935,000 of Bonds by the Luling Independent School District for school facilities, with priority given to the existing junior high school and a new elementary school, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.