ERCOT Again Asks Texans To Conserve Energy

For the second time in a week, Texas' electric grid-operator has asked folks to conserve energy as it faces record demand during the current heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked Texans to raise thermostats a couple degrees, turn off nonessential lights and limit the use of large appliances like dishwashers until 7 p.m. Thursday as demand for electricity could outpace supply.

ERCOT experiencing tight reserves, requests conservation through 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/yQbt8dXl4V — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 15, 2019

If demand outpaces supply, known as peak demand, the grid-operator could ask industrial users to voluntarily shutdown in exchange for discounted electricity rates. ERCOT could also initiate what's known as rolling blackouts, where it shuts off power in different areas of the state for short periods. The last time that happened was in winter 2011.