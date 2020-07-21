The Fannie Angelos Program For Academic Excellence

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michael I. Meyerson, the DLA Piper professor of law and director of the Fannie Angelos Program for Academic Excellence at the University of Baltimore School of Law. This program represents a revolutionary and comprehensive approach for addressing the lack of diversity in legal education and the legal profession.

Meyerson talks about the program, how students are selected, how they succeed, some of the challenges, declining African American law school attendance and the HBCU schools that participate.

In Black America
African American
University of Baltimore School of Law
HBCU's
Boot Camps
Michael Meyerson

