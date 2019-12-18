Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Obamacare's Health Insurance Mandate

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring people to have health insurance is unconstitutional.

The appeals court sent the case back to a lower court to decide whether the federal health care law can still exist without the provision known as the individual mandate.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led the multistate challenge to the law, also known as Obamacare. Republican leaders in those states argue the law was invalidated when Congress eliminated the tax penalty for not having health insurance.

In December, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth sided with the plaintiffs, finding the law was unconstitutional. But he stopped short of striking it down altogether.

After Texas and other states filed their lawsuit, the Trump administration decided not to defend the federal law. Instead, a Democratic coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra defended the law in court.

Legal experts have said this ruling will be appealed – and the case will likely end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, there will be no immediate effect on the country’s health care system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.