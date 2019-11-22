Federal Government Is Putting Nearly 300 Species At Greater Risk Of Extinction, Group Says

By 4 minutes ago

An environmental advocacy group is launching a broad lawsuit in an effort to secure federal protections for 274 plants and animals under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday filed a formal notice of intent to sue the Trump administration. The group argues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to issue timely decisions on whether these plants and animals qualify for the threatened or endangered species lists.

The Rio Grande cooter population is dwindling in Texas.
Credit National Park Service

Michael Robinson, a senior conversation advocate with the nonprofit, says creatures that get one of those two designations are eligible for a range of protections. Those include restrictions on taking, transporting or selling a species. It also gives U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service the authority to develop a recovery plan and provide federal aid to state agencies. 

“All of these and other protections afforded to threatened and endangered species have not been afforded to these animals and plants as they wait for a place,” Robinson said. “And the waiting puts each of them at much greater risk of extinction.” 

Nearly 50 of the species addressed in the lawsuit call Texas home, such as the Pecos pupfish, the Edwards Aquifer diving beetle, and the Rio Grande cooter. Robinson said the Rio Grande cooter, a type of turtle, is declining in Texas, where they are collected and hunted. Plus, these cooters are facing habitat loss. 

“We believe the Rio Grande cooter urgently needs protection," he said, "and it’s been waiting since 2012, when we filed a scientific petition to protect it.” 

There are two different ways a species can get listed under the Endangered Species Act, and one of them is through a petition. Once it’s filed, U.S. Fish and Wildlife has 90 days to determine whether the request presents substantial scientific evidence demonstrating the species is imperiled. If the agency finds there is evidence of a threat, it has a year to release a more detailed determination before getting public feedback.

Robinson said it took several years for the Rio Grande cooter to get the initial determination. 

A spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife pushed back on the lawsuit, saying in a statement: “CBD’s notice of intent misrepresents the volume of our outstanding Endangered Species Act actions. A lawsuit will only serve to divert more of our limited resources towards litigation and away from the important work of conserving our nation’s wild life.”

A United Nations report released earlier this year says up to 1 million – essentially one-eighth – of the estimated plant and animals species in the world are at risk for extinction. Robinson said while we often hear about faraway animals that need protecting, there is much to protect in our own backyards. 

“Texas has a beautiful natural heritage to conserve," he said, "and these plants and animals that live in Texas need the protection of the Endangered Species Act so that future generations of Texans as well as all Americans will be able to share the world with this diversity of life.” 

Tags: 
Endangered Species

Related Content

Environmental Groups Sue To Get Dunes Sagebrush Lizard Added To Endangered Species List

By Oct 2, 2019
The dunes sagebrush lizard
Center for Biological Diversity

Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to secure federal protections for a reptile that makes its home among the shinnery oak sand dunes in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

Opponents Plan Lawsuit Over Hill Country Pipeline's Impact On Endangered Birds

By Jul 17, 2019
A bird feeder and birdhouse on Hill Country property that the pipeline would go through.
Julia Reihs / KUT

A new front has opened in the legal battle against a 430-mile natural gas pipeline planned through the Texas Hill Country, this time focusing on how the project will impact the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

Environmental Groups Sue Government To Get Protection For Lesser Prairie Chickens

By Jun 14, 2019
Dominic Sherony/CC BY-SA 2.0

Three environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to secure federal protection for lesser prairie chickens.

Scientists Discover Three New Species Of Salamander In Central Texas

By Jan 15, 2019
Tom Devitt

A team of biologists announced this week they’d found three new species of rare salamanders in Central Texas. The discovery of any new species is big news for science, but in Texas – where the fate of salamanders and people are often linked – it could also set up a new fight over endangered species protections.  