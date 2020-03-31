Fifth Circuit Temporarily Allows Texas To Continue Banning Abortions During COVID-19 Pandemic

By 7 hours ago
  • Planned Parenthood office
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted a lower court ruling that stopped Texas officials from banning abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin issued an order Monday that allowed abortion providers to temporarily continue to offer the procedure to their patients.

In his order, Judge Yeakel said the ban raised concerns the state was violating the constitutional rights of women in the state, as well as causing “irreparable harm” to those seeking the procedure.

The Fifth Circuit disagreed, saying the ban could continue while the case moves forward.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the decision.

"The temporary stay ordered this afternoon justly prioritizes supplies and personal protective equipment for the medical professionals in need,” he said in a statement.

In a legal brief to the lower federal court, Paxton had called the ban an effort to “preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health care professionals combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”  

In a dissent, Judge James Dennis wrote, "per the [governor's] Executive Order, 'any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with the COVID 19 disaster” is exempt.”

Abortion providers have argued they use very little protective equipment for abortions, which they say are essential and time-sensitive procedures.

Since Texas implemented the abortion ban last week, providers say they have canceled hundreds of procedures across the state, causing despair and frustration among patients.

Abortion rights advocates say the state is misusing time that should be spent tackling the COVID-19 crisis by focusing on restricting abortions.

“Texans are losing their jobs, they are struggling to put food on the table, they can’t get COVID-19 testing – meanwhile indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is doubling down on banning abortion,” Aimee Arrambide, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, said in a statement. "Let’s be clear, it is never the right time to play politics, but doing so in the wake of COVID-19 is a despicable low.”

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Abortion
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Ban On Abortions During Coronavirus Spread

By Mar 30, 2020
An examination table at a clinic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Texas’ ban on abortions during the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled Monday that state officials can't restrict abortion providers from offering the procedure to their patients.

Providers Report Anger And Despair Among Patients After Texas Officials Ban Abortions

By Mar 27, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Officials at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas say they have canceled 261 abortions since Tuesday, after the state effectively banned the procedure.

Providers Sue Texas Officials For Blocking Abortions During COVID-19 Outbreak

By Mar 25, 2020
Miguel Guitierrez Jr./KUT

Abortion providers in Texas are suing state officials for banning abortions as part of their effort to halt procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Texas Officials Say Abortions Are Included In Abbott's Order Barring Unnecessary Medical Procedures

By Mar 23, 2020
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas health officials have banned abortions as part of what they say is an effort to crack down on medical procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the spread of the coronavirus in the state.