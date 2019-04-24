Fire Officials Release Video Appearing To Show Attempted Arson At North Austin Mosque

  • An image from security footage at the North Austin Muslim Community Center appears to show a person pouring liquid on the property.
    Courtesy of the Austin Fire Department

The Austin Fire Department has released video and photos of a person of interest in what officials called a case of attempted arson at a North Austin mosque.

Officials said a person was captured on security video early Tuesday pouring liquid outside the North Austin Muslim Community Center and then attempting to light the fluid.

The mosque was the target of repeated vandalism last fall. It hired an armed security guard after tires were slashed and the building's front doors and windows were shattered in September.

That same month, the Austin Police Department released photos of a person of interest in a vandalism incident at a nearby Muslim-owned grocery store. The man in the photos appeared to be the same man shown on the mosque's surveillance footage, police said at the time.

