Fire At Petrochemical Facility Outside Houston Isn't Impacting Air Quality, Official Says

Preliminary data show a fire at a Deer Park petrochemical storage facility isn’t impacting air quality, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

“The latest information that’s available doesn’t show levels beyond a threshold that would make this dangerous,” Hidalgo said at a news conference. But, she added, the situation is fluid.

The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) facility, about 15 miles southeast of Houston, started Sunday morning and has spread to multiple tanks.

Harris County is monitoring air quality using devices that can detect dangerous chemicals such as benzene. Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner acknowledged, however, that the monitor near Deer Park hadn’t reported since 5 a.m.

The cities of Houston, La Porte and Pasadena are also monitoring air quality.

Lindner said the plume is about 3,000 or 4,000 feet above ground level and is expected to go down to 300 or 400 feet by evening, but “it would need to come all the way to the ground for there to be impacts at the surface.”

Emergency responders said the fire could take about two days to burn out.

Channel Industries Mutual Aid (CIMA), a nonprofit that specializes in firefighting and hazardous material handling, said emergency responders are in defensive mode, meaning they will let the fire burn itself out.

ITC said morning air quality readings were “well below hazardous levels,” so officials lifted a shelter-in-place order for Deer Park residents. Still, city and county officials warned that smoke from the fire could cause skin and eye irritation and respiratory issues.

The Deer Park Independent School District and La Porte ISD canceled classes for the day

The fire includes tanks holding the chemicals naphtha and xylene, components of gasoline, and toluene, a chemical used to produce nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

The company said in a statement that operations to reduce the amount of combustible material in the tank containing naphtha are ongoing. All personnel are accounted for and there have been no injuries reported.

ITC says low levels of particulate matter have been detected. A volatile organic compound was found in air 6 miles southwest of their facility.

Crews are using foam to try and contain the fire. The risk of explosion is minimal, the company said, and crews are working to reduce the possibility.

Deer Park officials say State Highway 225 will be re-opened, through portions of Independence Parkway will remain closed until further notice.

lTC is coordinating its response with representatives of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Coast Guard, Harris County and other federal, state and local agencies.

The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday has been contained.

From Houston Public Media