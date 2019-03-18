Fire Spreads At Petrochemical Facility Outside Houston

A shelter-in-place order for residents of Deer Park, Texas, has been lifted, even as a fire at a petrochemical storage facility has spread to include eight tanks.

The blaze started Sunday morning at Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston.

ITC said Monday morning air quality readings were “well below hazardous levels,” so officials lifted the shelter-in-place order. Still, city and county officials warned that smoke from the fire could cause skin and eye irritation and respiratory issues.

The Deer Park Independent School District and La Porte ISD canceled classes for the day

The fire includes tanks holding the chemicals naphtha and xylene, components of gasoline, and toluene, a chemical used to produce nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

The company said in a statement that operations to reduce the amount of combustible material in the tank containing naphtha are ongoing. All personnel are accounted for and there have been no injuries reported.

ITC says low levels of particulate matter have been detected. A volatile organic compound was found in air 6 miles southwest of their facility.

Crews are using foam to try and contain the fire. The risk of explosion is minimal, the company said, and crews are working to reduce the possibility.

Deer Park officials say State Highway 225 will be re-opened, through portions of Independence Parkway will remain closed until further notice.

lTC is coordinating its response with representatives of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Coast Guard, Harris County and other federal, state and local agencies.

The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday has been contained.

From Houston Public Media