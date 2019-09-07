Firefighters Battling 50-Acre Brush Fire Near Onion Creek and I-35

The Austin Fire Department says it's fighting a brush fire in southern Travis County that's grown to 50 acres. So far, no structures are threatened.

Buda, Manchaca and Austin fire units are on-scene.

Manchaca fire has grown to approximately 50 acres. Burning in uninhabited land along Onion Creek. Star Flight assisting with aerial drops. pic.twitter.com/KLB8iABgmZ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 7, 2019

Austin officials tweeted that they're recieving multiple calls for reports of smoke from the fire. They're asking people to refrain from calling 911 unless you see fire or smell smoke indoors.