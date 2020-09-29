First Trump-Biden Debate Ends With Many Insults, Little Substance

Major-party nominees President Trump and Joe Biden debated for the first time Tuesday night in Cleveland, and it was rocky from the start with heated exchanges and much cross-talk.

Moderator Chris Wallace generally struggled to maintain order as Trump and Biden quickly sparred with each other. Trump often interrupted Biden – and Wallace – while ignoring the rules, and Biden called Trump "the worst president America's ever had." Here are the fact checks and analyses to recap Tuesday's debate.

