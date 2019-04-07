Flash Flood Warning For The Austin Area Through Sunday Afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for eastern Travis and northwestern Bastrop counties until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday across the Austin area, after 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall.

The watch is in effect for Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

The NWS says the additional rainfall Sunday will likely lead to significant rises in some of the larger streams by late Sunday morning.

Dozens of low water crossings were closed by midmorning Sunday. TxDOT closed part of I-35 because of high water.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 being closed between US 183 and Rundberg Ln due to high water. Traffic detoured to frontage road as needed. Drive carefully. #turnarounddontdrown #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 7, 2019

