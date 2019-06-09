Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Austin Until 10:15 P.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Travis County until 10:15 p.m., as a strong cold front begins to leave the area.

High winds and heavy rainfall were seen across large swaths of Central Texas.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Travis County expired at 8 p.m., but a warning remains in effect to the south in Hays County. A flash flood warning was also issued for Kingsland, Llano and Buchanan Dam until 10 p.m., and for San Marcos, Kyle and Buda until 10:30.

RELATED | Here Are 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of Severe Weather In Central Texas

The Texas Game Wardens of the Law Enforcement Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tweeted that a tour boat with about 80 occupants had taken on water on Lake Buchanan and was beached on an island.

A tour boat with an estimated 80 occupants is taking on water on Lake Buchanan.

The engine compartment is flooded and the boat is disabled, but is beached on an island. Multiple Texas Game Wardens are responding, as well other first responders. #txwx — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) June 10, 2019

It said authorities and first responders would shuttle passengers to land after the severe weather passes. In an update, the agency said everyone was safe.

The storm was moving south toward San Antonio. Storms are expected to last into Monday morning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office Twitter feed:

Tweets by NWSSanAntonio