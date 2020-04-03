Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Austin And Travis County Until 7:30 P.M.

  • National Weather Service

A line of strong storms are moving through the Austin area Friday, as parts of Austin, southern Travis County and all of Hays County are under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Travis County, including Mustang Ridge, and parts of Caldwell and Hays Counties, including San Marcos and Lockhart, until 5:30 p.m.

Travis, Caldwell and Hays counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Scattered hail up to apple size, wind gusts to 75 mph and frequent lightning are possible in the line of storms, the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said.

Follow updates from the National Weather Service below:

