Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Travis And Hays Counties Until 11:30 A.M.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Travis County and eastern Hays County until 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen, the agency says, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to start soon.

Buda and Manchaca are included in the warned area. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible, the NWS cautioned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

