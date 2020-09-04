Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Travis And Hays Counties Until 11:30 A.M.

By 14 minutes ago
  • Buda and Manchaca are included in the flash flood warning.
    Buda and Manchaca are included in the flash flood warning.
    National Weather Service

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Travis County and eastern Hays County until 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen, the agency says, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to start soon.

Buda and Manchaca are included in the warned area. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible, the NWS cautioned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Weather