Flash Flood Watch In Effect For The Austin Area Through Sunday Afternoon

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday after the Austin area received 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon.
The watch is in effect for Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.
A second round of heavy rain is expected late Saturday into midday Sunday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches likely, the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said.
The NWS says the additional rainfall Sunday will likely lead to significant rises in some of the larger streams by late Sunday morning.
A tornado watch issued for much of Central Texas expired at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Roads flooded in Taylor, TX. Cars flooded out and vehicles still driving through it. @NWSSanAntonio @weatherchannel #txwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/47amqEllkK
— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 6, 2019
