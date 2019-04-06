Flash Flood Watch In Effect For The Austin Area Through Sunday Afternoon

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday after the Austin area received 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

A second round of heavy rain is expected late Saturday into midday Sunday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches likely, the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said.

The NWS says the additional rainfall Sunday will likely lead to significant rises in some of the larger streams by late Sunday morning.

A tornado watch issued for much of Central Texas expired at 6 p.m. Saturday.

