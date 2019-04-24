Flash Flooding, Hail And Strong Winds Possible For Austin Area Today

  • National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says potentially severe storms could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain — or more — on the Austin area starting this morning.

A flash flood watch is in effect until tonight for Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Burnet and Gillespie counties.

According to the NWS:

Repeated rounds of heavy rain are expected to result in rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches across the watch area with isolated higher amounts in the 4 to 6 inch range. While widespread flash flooding is not anticipated, these isolated higher amounts may produce localized flash flooding. Particular areas of concern are smaller creeks and streams that respond faster to heavy rain and low-water crossings.

"There is a slight risk some storms could be severe, with the main threat hail and damaging wind gusts," the weather service says.

