Flyover Work Means Weekend Closures Of U.S. 183 At I-35

If it’s a weekend, it likely means drivers in North Austin have to navigate around road construction. This time, it's a closure of northbound U.S. 183 at I-35 from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will set large steel beams for a new flyover in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 290 to avoid the closure. The following weekend, the southbound side of U.S. 183 will be closed for similar work.

TOMORROW AT 9 p.m. crews will close northbound US 183 at I-35 for the weekend and reopen it on Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m. Detour by using US 290 East to get to I-35 and US 183 north. Plan ahead. #ATXtraffic #My35 pic.twitter.com/C4CiXPLhLh — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) July 18, 2019

It’s all part of the ongoing construction project on I-35 between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 east in North Austin.

“We’re building several flyovers there at U.S. 188; this is really going to help traffic move more efficiently once those flyovers are built,” said Brad Wheelis, a spokesman for TxDOT. “This is a huge undertaking, so folks can expect more closures as we build out these flyovers.”

The overall project is expected to be finished in 2021.

