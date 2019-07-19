Flyover Work Means Weekend Closures Of U.S. 183 At I-35

By Samuel King 5 minutes ago
  • U.S. 183 northbound at I-35 will be closed this weekend.
    U.S. 183 northbound at I-35 will be closed this weekend.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If it’s a weekend, it likely means drivers in North Austin have to navigate around road construction. This time, it's a closure of northbound U.S. 183 at I-35 from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will set large steel beams for a new flyover in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 290 to avoid the closure. The following weekend, the southbound side of U.S. 183 will be closed for similar work.

It’s all part of the ongoing construction project on I-35 between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 east in North Austin.

“We’re building several flyovers there at U.S. 188; this is really going to help traffic move more efficiently once those flyovers are built,” said Brad Wheelis, a spokesman for TxDOT. “This is a huge undertaking, so folks can expect more closures as we build out these flyovers.”

The overall project is expected to be finished in 2021.

Got a tip? Email Samuel King at samuel@kut.org. Follow him @SamuelKingNews.

Tags: 
Transportation
TxDOT
Road Closures
I-35

Related Content

Mayor Adler Says More Lanes On I-35 Won't Solve Austin's Traffic Woes – But It's A Start.

By May 20, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants you to know something.

Some See A Plan To Expand I-35 As A Betrayal Of Austin’s Environmental Values

By May 13, 2019
Texas Department of Transportation

Last week, the Austin City Council voted to back the Green New Deal, a national plan to tackle climate change that would overhaul the U.S. economy and energy sector. It was a big gesture from a city that prides itself on its environmental leadership. But, critics say, that gesture was undercut by a vote some local leaders took earlier that week – one that would drastically expand Interstate 35.

Steer Clear Of I-35 In North Austin This Weekend If You Want To Avoid Gridlock

By Jul 12, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Texas Department of Transportation says travelers on I-35 in North Austin this weekend need to plan ahead to avoid delays.