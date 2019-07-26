Flyover Work Means Weekend Closures Of U.S. 183 At I-35 (Again)

A new weekend, but it’s the same old road construction in North Austin. From this Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m, southbound U.S. 183 will be closed at I-35 as crews will set large steel beams for a new flyover in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 290 to avoid the closure.

Last weekend, it was northbound U.S. 183 that was closed for similar work. It’s all apart of the ongoing construction project on I-35 between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 East in North Austin.

“We’re building several flyovers there at U.S. 183, this is really going to help traffic move more efficiently once those flyovers are built,” said Brad Wheelis, a spokesman for TxDOT. “This is a huge undertaking, so folks can expect more closures as we build out these flyovers.”

The overall project is expected to be finished in 2021.

