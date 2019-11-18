Follow Along: Austin ISD Could Vote To Close Four Elementary Schools

The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on whether to close Pease, Mets, Sims and Brooke elementary schools as part of the first phase of the district's "school changes" process.

The district has said the plan is a response to financial pressures as enrollment continues to drop.

Education reporter Claire McInerny says AISD has essentially been going through its savings.

"They could go broke in a few years if they keep doing that," she told Nathan Bernier for All Things Considered. "They said something big has to happen, and the trustees agreed."

In February, the board voted unanimously to go forward with the school closings process.

"A good portion of [the school board members] have been pretty consistent, despite pushback from parents and community members and other politicians," McInerny said.

Earlier Monday, more than 100 students, parents and political leaders chanted "Don't Close Pease" on the steps outside City Hall. State representatives, Travis County commissioners, Austin City Council members and others all voiced concerns about the proposal. Some said the district’s process was sacrificing community trust and was not addressing issues of equity.

“The school district’s closure plan has not earned what we need, which is the trust of the community," Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison told the crowd.

Others said the district’s proposal to close schools in parts of town where significant growth was expected would push students toward private and charter schools.

