Follow Along: Austin ISD Debates Whether To Close Four Elementary Schools

  • A crowd holds signs protesting the proposed closure of AISD schools
    A crowd gathered outside Austin City Hall calls for the Austin Independent School District to postpone a vote Monday on closing four elementary schools.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on whether to close Pease, Mets, Sims and Brooke elementary schools as part of the first phase of the district's "school changes" process.

The district has said the plan is a response to financial pressures as enrollment continues to drop.

Earlier Monday, more than 100 students, parents and political leaders chanted "Don't Close Pease" on the steps outside City Hall. Critics argue the district’s process is sacrificing community trust and does not address issues of equity. Others said the proposal to close schools in parts of town where significant growth was expected would push students toward private and charter schools.

Follow education Claire McInerny as she tweets from the board's meeting: 

