Former Houston Police Officer Charged With Murder Over Botched Drug Raid

By 26 minutes ago
  • The location of a botched drug raid in Houston
    Four police officers and two civilians died during a gunfirght as officers tried to serve a warrant on this Pecan Park house on Jan. 28.
    Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

A former Houston police officer has been charged with felony murder in connection with a deadly January drug raid that killed a couple and injured several officers, prosecutors announced Friday.

The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged one of the officers who was shot, Gerald Goines, lied in order to obtain a search warrant. Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle.

Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicholas have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the home but no heroin.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Goines at a press conference Friday. Another officer was charged with tampering with a government record.

Both were expected to surrender later Friday afternoon, District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Initially, Houston police maintained that after officers entered the home, Rhogena Nicholas tried to take away a shotgun from an officer and was fatally shot by officers who saw what was happening. But an independent review by the family of Rhogena Nicholas earlier this year cast doubt on that portrayal.

Goines' attorney previously said he has done nothing wrong.

Houston

Prosecutors Plan To Dismiss 27 Cases Tied To Houston Officers In Botched Drug Raid

By Juan A. Lozano & The Associated Press Apr 26, 2019
The location of a botched drug raid in Houston
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

Prosecutors on Friday said they plan to dismiss 27 pending court cases linked to two former Houston police officers who are being investigated following a deadly drug raid in January.

Houston Police To Cease 'No Knock' Warrants, Chief Announces After Deadly Raid

By Feb 19, 2019

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says his department will stop serving "no knock" search warrants, weeks after a raid on a house left two married suspects dead and five officers injured. Acevedo also reiterated that the officer who led that raid may face criminal charges.

"The no-knock warrant's going to go away, kind of like leaded gasoline in our city," Acevedo said. He added that raids that stem from those warrants would only be used in very limited cases — and that they would not be used to nab people suspected of dealing small amounts of drugs.

4 Houston Police Officers Shot, Another Injured In Drug Raid

By Jan 28, 2019

Updated at 5:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Four Houston police officers were shot and wounded, and a fifth was injured, in a drug bust gone awry in a southeast Houston neighborhood Monday afternoon. Two of the officers were struck in the neck, but are reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Two suspects who police said initiated a gun battle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.