Four Dogs Believed To Be Stolen From Austin Animal Center

Four dogs missing from the Austin Animal Center are presumed stolen, the shelter said in an email Thursday.

The shelter said its staff discovered Lilly, a 1-year-old blue pit bull and Staffordshire mix, and 2-year-old Dmitri, who weighs 44 pounds and has a tan coat, missing last Thursday during a nightly check.

Rex, a 2-year-old, 62-pound brown Staffordshire and pit bull mix, and 2-year-old Jeff, a 69-pound dog with a white coat, were noted missing Monday.

Staff ruled out other possibilities, including that the dogs were transferred to other shelters or placed in foster homes.

The shelter said the dogs are not considered aggressive. If you do see them, it warned however, don't approach them or the people they may be with. Anyone with information is asked to call 3-1-1.