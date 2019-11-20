Gary Clark Jr. And Black Pumas Lead Austin's Group Of Grammy Nominees

Gary Clark Jr. is at the forefront of a group of Texas artists nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Clark Jr. released his latest album, This Land, in February and earned four nominations, including three for the album's titular track.

Houston-raised Lizzo is nominated for album of the year for her release Cuz I Love You. She's also nominated for record of the year and best new artist, competing against Austin's Black Pumas. The band, fronted by guitarist Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton, released their self-titled debut album in June.

Black Pumas sold out a string of shows at the Mohawk in August before heading out on a European tour. They’re scheduled for a free performance at Longhorn City Limits on Nov. 29, ahead of the Longhorns’ regular season finale against Texas Tech.

Past Grammy winners Patty Griffin and Jimmie Vaughan are also nominated for albums they released this year. Willie Nelson earned a nomination for the title track of his new album, Ride Me Back Home.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

