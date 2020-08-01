Get Involved Spotlight: The Austin Creative Alliance's Emergency Artists Relief Fund

From Austin Creative Alliance, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

As part of Austin Creative Alliance's response to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, we have established The Artists Emergency Relief Fund to help artists in Austin maintain their personal and financial stability in these uncertain times.

ACA has raised nearly $150k and supported over 300 artists. This is a substantial achievement for our community, and yet the demonstrated need of nearly 1000 applicants is over $2 million. It's a tough time to ask for money, but if you are able, please give generously to help the artists who define the character of our community.

Artists may apply for up to $500 to replace verifiable lost income due to the cancellation of a specific, scheduled gig or opportunity (i.e. commissions, performances, contracts) due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and are subject to approval and available funds. Priority will be given to ACA members, and to applicants facing food or housing insecurity. ACA is reviewing applications daily, so that funds can be in artists’ hands as quickly as possible.

Funds have been raised through direct donations, Facebook fundraisers, a grant from #alltogetheratx - a joint program of the United Way for Greater Austin and the Austin Community Foundation, and grants from the Bill Wood Foundation and two anonymous donors. Thank you to the people, organizations, and foundations that have supported this effort.

Artists make Austin vibrant and livable.

Apply for relief here

Donate via paypal here

Become a sustaining donor here