Get Involved Spotlight: League Of Women Voters Austin Area

By 20 minutes ago

From League of Women Voters Austin Area, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

About Us

The League of Women Voters Austin Area is an all-volunteer, membership nonprofit covering Travis and Williamson Counties.  Our strength, for 100 years, is rooted in the commitment of grassroots members, volunteers, and help from donors like you. 

We are proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public.  Our mission to Empower Voters and Defend Democracy is at the heart of everything we do.  We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate. 

Our Impact

The League of Women Voters Austin Area encourages informed and active participation in government works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy at local, state, and national levels.

In the past year we:

•   registered 2554 voters, including 625 high school students,

•   distributed more than 30,000 of our very popular voter information foldable wallet cards in English and Spanish,

•   held numerous public forums on pertinent issues such as education, affordable housing, transportation, transparency in government, and diversity, equity, & inclusion

•   advocated on such things as voting rights, independent ethics and redistricting commissions, campaign finance reform, and government transparency,

•   moderated eight nonpartisan candidate forums,

•   published over 94,000 free, nonpartisan Voters Guidesin English and Spanish, 

•   110,00 voters accessed the Voters Guideonline on our website and VOTE411.org

•   encouraged voters to go to the polls for every election and Be A Texas Voter! 

First Vote program at Westwood High School

Get Involved

Joining the League of Women Voters Austin Area is a great way to get involved in your community and play an active role in Making Democracy Work®.  Have fun, meet new people, build a better community! 

Membership is open to allwho are 16 years or older.  Youcan help accomplish our mission of Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy by becoming a member, volunteer, and donor at www.lwvaustin.org!

Tags: 
Get Involved

