Get Involved Spotlight: Preservation Austin

About Preservation Austin

Preservation Austin has been our city’s leading nonprofit voice for historic preservation since 1953. We promote a culture where our historic landmarks, neighborhoods, and iconic venues and businesses are valued and protected. These places shape Austin’s unique character, making it unlike anywhere else in Texas or beyond. They inform our identity, defining our sense of place and civic pride. By celebrating Austin’s diverse heritage through education and advocacy, we work to make sure that our unique past is part of our shared future.

Programming

Our annual programming celebrates Austin’s diverse heritage while broadening our community’s perspective on preservation. This includes our spring Homes Tour, telling the stories of different neighborhoods and eras across Austin; our Preservation Merit Awards program, honoring the hard work and vision of preservation advocates citywide; our Greening Your Vintage Homes workshops, exploring the intersection of preservation and sustainability through such topics as accessory dwelling units and deconstruction; and our Jugging and Jawing: Historic Austin Happy Hour series, celebrating iconic watering holes and their cultural legacies.

Advocacy

Preservation Austin’s advocacy efforts have contributed to the preservation of the iconic Driskill Hotel and Paramount Theatre; to saving smaller landmarks such as the steamship house at 3805 Red River; and to the establishment of Austin's local historic district program in 2004. We’ve contributed more than $2.8 million to preservation projects over the decades, and our current matching grant program continues to fund planning efforts, education programming, and bricks and mortar projects. We provide crucial technical support to those navigating the local landmark and historic district designation process.

A core focus of our work is improving preservation policies and funding here in Austin, and across Texas. Preservation Austin has worked to increase funding for the city’s Historic Preservation Office; for crucial initiatives such as the East Austin Historic Resource Survey, completed in 2016; and for increasing Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues for city-owned preservation projects and the city’s Heritage Grant program. These efforts have broad impact on the revitalization of our historic built environment, ensuring that our landmarks and legacy neighborhoods continue to serve our growing, 21st century city.

Get Involved

Love historic buildings and want to pitch in? Preservation Austin engages over 200 amazing volunteers annually, many of whom donate their time and talents far beyond the call of duty. You’ll meet amazing new people, have a lot of fun, and make a positive impact on our community. Volunteer opportunities include membership in our Education, Preservation, Homes Tour, or Grants Committees; in-office responsibilities and special projects; and event assistance, including docents and ticket takers for our annual Homes Tour each spring. Contact Programs Director Lindsey Derrington at 512-474-5198 ext. 7724 or programs@preservationaustin.org to get involved.

