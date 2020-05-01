Get Involved Spotlight: The SAFE Alliance

From The SAFE Alliance, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

The SAFE Alliance supports survivors of abuse and works with communities to prevent violence from happening in the first place. We provide shelter, healing, and support in the Austin area to anyone who has experienced domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, or sex trafficking. Learn more at safeaustin.org.

Our doors stay open

Right now, we are being ordered to stay at home for our safety. But home isn’t a safe place for everyone. We know there is a lot of fear in our community – and that fear combined with isolation creates a breeding ground for abuse.

If you need help, please contact SAFE. We’re still here. Our SAFEline is answering calls, texts, and chats 24/7. Our Family Shelter and Children’s Shelter remain open. Our counselors continue to talk with clients as they heal. Our Legal Services team continues to help survivors navigate the criminal justice system and seek protective orders.

Nearly all of our services continue to operate during this health crisis

SAFEline

You can call, text, or chat with our SAFEline advocates 24/7. The confidential SAFEline is available to anyone seeking help with sexual or domestic violence, child abuse, trafficking, or parenting support. Advocates speak Spanish and English and can use interpretation services for other languages.

· Call: 512.267.SAFE (7233)

· Text: 737.888.7233

· Chat: safeaustin.org/chat

· For Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Late-Deafened, and Hard of Hearing people, please use relay/VRS

We offer a safe, confidential space to talk, help with determining if a loved one is being abused, assistance with building a safety plan, and connecting to all of SAFE’s services

How you can help

Our doors are staying open, but we can’t do that without help. We need monetary donations, which can be made online at safeaustin.org/donate. We are also in need of items at our shelters. When you go to the grocery stores and see the shelves empty, our shelves are missing a lot of the same things.

You can find more information about the SAFE Donation Warehouse at safeaustin.org/get-involved/wishlist/. And you can order from our Target and Amazon wishlists and have items shipped directly to us. Some of our most needed items include:

· Nonperishable food

· Baby wipes

· Diapers

· Disinfecting wipes

· Face masks (fabric and N95)

· Gloves