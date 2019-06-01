Get Involved Spotlight: Texas Rollergirls

From Texas Rollergirls, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Formed in 2003 as the only sports league of its kind, Texas Rollergirls Rock-n-Rollerderby® started today's Flat Track Derby movement. There are now more than 300 Flat Track Derby leagues worldwide, with more forming every week. In its current incarnation, Roller Derby is a genuine athletic competition complete with well-defined rules, divisions, tournaments, and a governing body: the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).

The Texas Rollergirls, Austin born and bred, is 100% skater-owned and managed. The league is composed of four home teams supported by a loyal, enthusiastic fan base: Hell Marys, Hotrod Honeys, Honky Tonk Heartbreakers, and Hustlers. A fifth team, the Texecutioners, is comprised of all-star members from each of the four home teams. In 2006, the Texecutioners were crowned the WFTDA Champions of the first Flat Track National Tournament.

Regular season bouts are held in central Austin, TX at Austin Sports Center. In addition to regular season bouts, the Texas Rollergirls also skate in exhibition games and interstate competitions and are available for public appearances. For more information about the league, please visit Texasrollergirls.org

Volunteers

Opportunities to volunteer are always available. We have a few more games this season on June 15th, July 13, and August 17.

If you're looking for other opportunities, we are always looking for volunteers! It takes more than 100 people to put on a double-header bout (meaning an evening featuring two back-to-back roller derby games). It takes 60+ skaters, 4 to 7 on-skates referees, 11 non skating officials, 1-2 announcers, one band or half time show, EMTs, and assorted volunteers who assist with merch sales, track production, sound and light production, ticket sales, etc. Whether you're a veteran skater or have no desire to live the eight-wheeled life, we would love your assistance! We have a multitude of non-skating volunteer opportunities and are always looking for individuals who like working with strong, athletic skaters! If interested please contact us at officials@texasrollergirls.org