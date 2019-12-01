Get Involved Spotlight: We Are Blood

From We Are Blood, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

We Are Blood is the nonprofit blood center serving Central Texans since 1951, when they were founded as the “Travis County Medical Society Blood Bank.” Sixty-eight years later, We Are Blood continues to collect blood donations at three donation centers and numerous mobile blood drives across 10 counties in Central Texas, providing a life-saving resource for our neighbors in need.

We Are Blood provides blood and platelets donations to patients treated at over 40 hospitals and medical facilities. With a mission to inspire the community to save lives locally and to treat everyone like family, We Are Blood works to ensure that all have access to blood when they need it. We Are Blood must collect at least 200 blood donations a day in order to meet the transfusion needs of accident victims, cancer patients, mothers and new babies in our community. This year, We Are Blood has seen a significant increase in blood and platelet transfusions for patients at hospitals in Central Texas. This need will continue well through the end of the year, which means blood donors can make a life-saving difference for patients and their families during this holiday season.

Supporting We Are Blood via blood or platelet donations is easy. In addition to their flagship donation center on North Lamar, We Are Blood has two satellite donation centers -- one in South Austin and one in Round Rock. Their fleet of mobile donation buses can be found at schools, businesses and public events on a weekly basis, making donating while on-the-go even more convenient. Be sure to get involved as a donor this month either through one of our mall drives (click here for dates at Barton Creek and Lakeline malls) or at one of the donation centers. Open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Anyone can support We Are Blood by hosting a blood drive, volunteering, or becoming a partner. To learn more, visit https://weareblood.org or https://weareblood.org/donate-blood/make-an-appointment/ to make an appointment.