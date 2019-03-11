Glam Fam's 'Feeling Myself' Is Rooted In Real Life And The Joy Of Being Dumb

“We realized that we had a lot in common with each other,” Linzy Beltran says of her comedy partner, Kim Tran. “[We] both come from immigrant parents – her’s from Vietnam and mine from El Salvador – [and] we’re both in about the same place in our lives."

"There were just a lot of these, like, kismet moments when we started playing improv together," she says, "and we decided to come up with a sketch troupe, which is Glam Fam.”

Glam Fam’s material draws from Tran's and Beltran’s life experiences.

“[It’s] kind of about our experiences being women of color, sexuality, and definitely family," Tran says.

They started out writing a few comedy sketches and producing them as digital content, but now they’re ready to bring Glam Fam to a live audience,with their new show Feeling Myself at ColdTowne Theater.

“I think the first thing me and Linzy wanted to do was [to] keep writing and having fun with each other,” Tran says. “And then we were like, 'OK, what do we want our show to be about?’ And I think the stuff that resonates with both of us, that we have the most fun doing … is our experiences as women of color and our background.”

The show is heavily influenced by Tran's and Beltran’s experience of being the young adult children of immigrant parents, but it’s also about the universal experience of cracking up your friends with dumb jokes.

“I mean, we were writing what we know,” Beltran says, “which is basically being brown girls, right?”

“And being dumb,” Tran offers with a laugh. “I mean, honestly, if you go to our show, some of it’s pretty dumb. But enjoyable, fun dumb!”

“Yeah, I feel like I take ‘dumb’ now as a compliment,” Beltran says. “Like, ‘Oh, that sketch was so dumb!’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you! You laughed!’”

"Feeling Myself' runs from March 16 - April 6 at ColdTowne Theater.

