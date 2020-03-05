Got Questions About The Coronavirus? We'll Answer Them In A Special Program Next Week.

By Mar 5, 2020
  • A coronavirus health alert sign
    A sign telling visitors at St. David's Medical Center to alert staff if they've traveled to a region with cases of COVID-19 and have certain respiratory symptoms.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

KUT is planning a live, one-hour program aimed at answering your questions about the virus, its potential effects on Austin and Central Texas and what we can all do to help stop the spread of the disease.

There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, and we want to make sure you’re informed about what how to be prepared. Tell us what you want to know and we’ll put your questions to local public health officials and medical professionals.

Ask your question in the form below and then listen on Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. on KUT 90.5 or online at KUT.org. You can also watch the discussion live on our Facebook page.

_

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

