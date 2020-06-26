Got Questions About Using Plasma To Treat COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

Our Now What? discussion series, exploring what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward, continues Wednesday, July 1, with Dr. Rama Thyagarajan, an assistant professor of internal medicine at UT's Dell Medical School.

Thyagarajan, an infectious disease specialist, will discuss the latest developments and the need for plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to help treat patients who are sick now.

We want your questions about using plasma to treat people with COVID-19. You can submit them in the form at the bottom of the page.

Join Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton and Dr. Thyagarajan at noon July 1 for a Facebook Live conversation and the opportunity to ask additional questions in the comments section.



The event will be available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

