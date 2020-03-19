Gov. Abbott Closes Schools, Bars And Restaurants, Limits Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By 3 hours ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference regarding COVID on Feb. 27.
    Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference regarding COVID on Feb. 27.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at midnight tomorrow night and lasts until April 3, also limits gatherings to 10 people.

The order bans people from visiting nursing homes and longterm care facilities unless they are providing care, and it could be expanded at a later date, the governor said.

Abbott said the order is meant to comply with guidelines for social distancing set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and stressed that, though the order limits gatherings of people, the state is not ordering people to stay home.

"This executive order is not a shelter-in-place order," Abbott said. "It does not prohibit people from doing things like going to the grocery store or gas stations or parks or banks. All critical infrastructure will be open and operational."

The governor also urged employers to require only essential staff come in to work and to encourage employees to work from home, if possible.

The order comes as cities across the state have closed bars, limited gatherings and emphasized the need for people to work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have all ordered bar closures and required take-out service only in the last week, and schools districts across the state have closed, as well.

In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt ordered closures on Tuesday and prohibited gatherings with more than 10 people.

COVID-19 has killed three people in Texas and infected more than 140 as of Thursday, and the governor said Texans should expect that number to rise, as the state is expanding its capacity to test people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"The public should expect a spike to occur, a rise to occur, in the number of people who test positive," Abbott said. "It'll take a little while – it could be a week, or so – to see the thrust of that occur. Then our collective goal as a state is to make sure that that spike levels off. Once that spike levels off, we will then know that we have the challenge contained."

The state estimates it will soon be able to test at least 15,000 people per week, the governor said. Texas has bolstered the number of test sites since the governor's disaster declaration last Friday. More test kits have been sent to public health authorities, private labs and hospitals in that time, and drive-through test sites opened earlier this week across the state. 

Prior to today's announcement, Abbott faced questions about whether to order closures of bars and restaurants. Before Thursday, he deferred to local officials, arguing his declaration empowers them to order such limitations.

This story has been updated.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Restaurants
Bars
Greg Abbott
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Is Costing People Their Jobs. Here's How To Apply For Unemployment In Texas.

By 3 hours ago
The City of Austin banned dining in at restaurants on Tuesday,
Julia Reihs / KUT

With much of Austin's service and entertainment sectors shut down and the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the local, state and national economy, people are being laid off.

Numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show unemployment claims in the second week of March jumped 58% from a year ago.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Gov. Abbott Limits Gatherings, Capital Metro Asks For Federal Help

By 9 hours ago
A man wearing a face mask walks in the Hancock neighborhood of Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Wednesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

How To Get Help (And Help) In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Mar 17, 2020
A man carries groceries on the UT Austin campus during spring break on Tuesday.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll keep this post updated on how people can help and get help in the Austin area during the coronavirus pandemic. Know of something missing from this list? Email Andy@KUT.org.

PHOTOS: Life In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By 8 hours ago
Drive-thru coronavirus testing is popping up across Texas, including this screening site at the CommunityCare Hancock Clinic in Central Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez

KUT's photographers are documenting the changes to daily life that a pandemic has brought to the Austin area — from a safe distance.

COVID-19 March 18 Updates: St. David's Doctor Tests Positive; Austin-Area Cases Now Up To 23

By Mar 18, 2020
A man in protective gear takes down information from a driver at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Tuesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.