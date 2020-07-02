Gov. Abbott Issues Order Requiring Texans To Wear Face Coverings In Public

People in Texas counties with more than 20 COVID-19 cases will be required to wear face coverings when in public starting Friday — and those who don’t could be fined.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Thursday mandating people wear face coverings over the nose and mouth when inside businesses or other spaces open to the public and when in an outdoor public space where it is not possible to keep 6 feet of distance from other people.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces.

People who violate the order will first receive a verbal or written warning. Any more violations are punishable by fines of no more than $250. The governor stressed that no one would be jailed for violating the order.

There are a few exceptions to the rule. It doesn’t apply to counties with fewer than 20 positive COVID-19 cases, the governor’s office says. Additionally, children younger than 10 don’t have to wear them, nor do people with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from safely wearing one.

The order says people don’t have to wear a face covering when they're seated at a restaurant to eat or drink. It also says people don’t have to wear them when voting or participating in religious worship, though they are “strongly encouraged” to do so.