Gov. Abbott Says Child Care Services Can Open Now; Bars Can Begin To Reopen Friday

By 1 hour ago
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks from the State Operations Center on Feb. 27.
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks from the State Operations Center on Feb. 27.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As more businesses begin to reopen today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said child care is an essential service and must be available immediately.

At a news conference, the governor also said bars would be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday. Restaurants will be allowed to expand to 50% then, he said. These limits will not apply to outdoor patios where customers can maintain safe distances.

Abbott said camps and sports activities, including professional sports (without fans), will be able to resume May 31. Schools can reopen for summer classes as soon as June 1, he said.

He said reopenings in El Paso, Randall, Moore, Potter and Deaf Smith counties would be delayed by a week, however, because of concerns about the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Abbott said his decisions were "unanimously" supported by his team of medical experts.

From the beginning, he said, "our mission has been to use data and doctors to open Texas in a safe and responsible way."

Today is the first day gyms, offices and nonessential manufacturers are allowed to reopen across Texas. Locker rooms and showers at gyms must stay closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Texas has seen a noticeable increase in the number of coronavirus tests being reported by the Department of State Health Services over the past week. The state may be overstating its ability to test for the virus, however, though it's not clear by how much.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

As Gyms Reopen In Texas, Many Details Are Left To The Owners

By 10 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Desirae Pierce and her teachers at Breath and Body Yoga have been doing classes over Zoom for the past two months. Today, they'll start holding small, in-person classes at the Tarrytown studio.

While online classes were popular, Pierce says, she's excited to bring back an in-person practice.

Texas Attorney General Warns Some Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Orders Are 'Unlawful'

By May 12, 2020
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Texas State Republican Convention in 2018.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and outgoing Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt on Tuesday saying some of the requirements in their local public health orders are unlawful and “likely to confuse residents.”

Austin-Travis County Extends Stay-At-Home Guidelines As Texas Reopens

By May 8, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin area officials extended their stay-at-home guidelines Friday morning as businesses reopen under new state rules.

Gov. Abbott Says Texas Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

By May 5, 2020
The state Capitol building in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. Gyms, nonessential manufacturers and businesses that work out of office buildings will be allowed to reopen May 18, with certain restrictions. 