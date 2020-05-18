Gov. Abbott Says Child Care Services Can Open Now; Bars Can Begin To Reopen Friday

As more businesses begin to reopen today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said child care is an essential service and must be available immediately.

At a news conference, the governor also said bars would be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday. Restaurants will be allowed to expand to 50% then, he said. These limits will not apply to outdoor patios where customers can maintain safe distances.

Abbott said camps and sports activities, including professional sports (without fans), will be able to resume May 31. Schools can reopen for summer classes as soon as June 1, he said.

He said reopenings in El Paso, Randall, Moore, Potter and Deaf Smith counties would be delayed by a week, however, because of concerns about the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Abbott said his decisions were "unanimously" supported by his team of medical experts.

From the beginning, he said, "our mission has been to use data and doctors to open Texas in a safe and responsible way."

Today is the first day gyms, offices and nonessential manufacturers are allowed to reopen across Texas. Locker rooms and showers at gyms must stay closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Texas has seen a noticeable increase in the number of coronavirus tests being reported by the Department of State Health Services over the past week. The state may be overstating its ability to test for the virus, however, though it's not clear by how much.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

