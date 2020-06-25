Gov. Abbott Suspends Elective Surgeries In Travis, Bexar, Dallas And Harris Counties

By 1 hour ago
  • Spencer Selvidge / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Gov. Greg Abbott has suspended elective surgeries and procedures at hospitals in Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across Texas.

The executive order affecting four of the state's largest counties requires hospitals to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary to correct a serious medical condition or preserve the life of a patient, the office of the governor said.

The order states the governor can add or substract counties on the list depending on COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Abbott said. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients."

Abbott is urging Texans to do their part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Greg Abbott

Related Content

Texas' Coronavirus Positivity Rate Exceeds 'Warning Flag' Level Abbott Set As Businesses Reopened

By & Sarah R. Champagne 14 hours ago
A car pulls up to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in North Austin.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Seven weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott began allowing businesses to reopen, Texas exceeded another one of his key metrics Wednesday when the seven-day average positivity rate passed 10%, a level that Abbott previously called a “warning flag.”

Area Hospitals Could Reach Capacity In Mere Weeks Because Of COVID-19, Austin Officials Warn

By 21 hours ago
A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic in South Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Austin-area medical professionals and health authorities warned that local hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the next several weeks as the number of cases in Central Texas has surged.