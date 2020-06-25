Gov. Abbott Suspends Elective Surgeries In Travis, Bexar, Dallas And Harris Counties

Lee esta historia en español.

Gov. Greg Abbott has suspended elective surgeries and procedures at hospitals in Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across Texas.

The executive order affecting four of the state's largest counties requires hospitals to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary to correct a serious medical condition or preserve the life of a patient, the office of the governor said.

The order states the governor can add or substract counties on the list depending on COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Abbott said. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients."

Abbott is urging Texans to do their part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.