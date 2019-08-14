Gov. Greg Abbott Launches Domestic Terrorism Task Force In Wake Of El Paso Massacre

By Troy Closson 3 minutes ago
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
    Gov. Greg Abbott meets with El Paso area state legislators four days after a mass murderer killed 22 people at a Walmart.
    Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

Less than two weeks after a gunman walked into an El Paso Walmart and killed 22 shoppers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a Domestic Terrorism Task Force to protect against statewide acts of extremism, his office announced in a Wednesday release.

The task force — comprised of federal, state and local officials, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen — will analyze current and emerging state threats and form prevention and response strategies, the release says. Federal authorities have treated the El Paso shooting as an act of domestic terrorism following the discovery of a hate-filled manifesto, which they believe was authored by the gunman, warning of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" amid other racist and xenophobic language.

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities,” Abbott said in the release. “Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state. This task force brings together leaders with the expertise Texas needs to develop effective strategies and combat domestic terrorism."

Members will provide recommendations on statewide security planning to Abbott's office and aim to improve interagency cooperation in response to threats. The release did not mention any responsibilities related to revisiting Texas gun laws.

Abbott took similar action — which led to sweeping legislation — after 10 people were killed during a Santa Fe school shooting last year. The resulting school safety measure he signed into law instructed school districts to implement multihazard emergency operation plans, ensured district employees were trained to respond to emergencies and strengthened mental health initiatives available to children.

The task force in response to the El Paso shooting will convene for the first time on August 30 and meet on at least a quarterly basis afterward.

______________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
El Paso
Mass Shootings
Domestic Terrorism
Santa Fe High School

Related Content

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Roundtables To Explore Responses To El Paso Shooting

By Aug 7, 2019
Gov. Greg Abbott surrounded by lawmakers and press
Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

Days after a white gunman murdered 22 people in El Paso in a shooting fueled by racism, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that he will hold another series of roundtable discussions to consider legislative proposals to address the tragedy.

O'Rourke To Restart His Campaign Thursday, Nearly Two Weeks After El Paso Shooting

By 2 hours ago
Beto O'Rourke
Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

Nearly two weeks after suspending his presidential campaign in response to the mass shooting in El Paso, Beto O’Rourke plans to return to the trail Thursday.

The Democratic former congressman will restart following a speech in his border city hometown that will “outline the path forward for his presidential campaign,” according to his campaign.

In Fox News Ad, Castro Tells Trump, 'Americans Were Killed Because You Stoked The Fires Of Racists'

By Aug 13, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Julián Castro, a Democratic candidate for president, plans to release a television ad Wednesday on Fox News connecting President Donald Trump to a recent attack in El Paso that federal law enforcement officials have classified as an act of domestic terrorism.

El Pasoans Were Targeted For Being Mexican — Historians Say That's Been Happening For 200 Years

By Aug 12, 2019

The gunman who killed 22 people in El Paso specifically targeted Latinos in a city that's nearly 80% Hispanic. A deep fear among some El Pasoans has cast a chilling shadow over their defiant shows of strength and unity. For others, the tragedy offers opportunities to elicit bittersweet smiles, express their love for each other and confront this nation's darkest truths.


Days After El Paso Massacre, Julián Castro Releases 'Plan To Disarm Hate'

By Aug 9, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced a "plan to disarm hate" Friday morning, less than a week after a deadly shooting in El Paso that targeted Hispanic immigrants.

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs School Safety Bills In Wake Of Shooting At Santa Fe High

By Jun 6, 2019
Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Capping off a yearslong effort to prevent another school shooting like the Santa Fe High tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a series of bills into law Thursday that would, among other things, strengthen mental health initiatives available to children and allot money to school districts that can go toward “hardening” their campuses.

Abbott Prioritizes Increasing Mental Health Services, 'Hardening' Schools To Reduce Shootings

By May 30, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott laid out a plan this morning to increase school safety in Texas after the Santa Fe High School shooting. The plan offered suggestions that focused on “hardening schools” and increasing mental health services through as much as $120 million in federal and state grants for schools.

Nobody in Texas "wants to see another occasion where innocent children are gunned down in their own schools,” he said as he rolled out the 40-page plan at the Dallas Independent School District headquarters.