Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback Of Offshore Drilling Safety Rules

By 8 minutes ago
  • U.S. Coast Guard / Getty Images

A handful of environmental groups are taking the Trump administration to federal court over its rollback of regulations meant to prevent offshore oil spills.

Environmental advocates say the U.S. Department of the Interior has weakened the Obama-era safety rules, contradicting its previous scientific findings and policies put into place after the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.

The partial appeal of the 2016 rules is now blocked as a result of the lawsuit from the Sierra Club, Earthjustice and a handful of other environmental and public health nonprofits.

The blowout at the Deepwater Horizon rig in 2010 killed 11 and discharged 130 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico – becoming the largest offshore spill in U.S. history. In response, the Obama administration increased safety standards for equipment and the frequency of inspections of blowout preventers – which cap oil wells in the event of a spill – and other safety equipment.

The Department of Interior says the partial repeal, which was set to take effect next month, would lead to the same level of safety while saving the oil industry millions of dollars a year.

"That’s the problem," says Chris Eaton, a lawyer with Earthjustice. "They gave short shrift to worker safety and protection of the environment … and spent the bulk of their analysis looking at how much money it was going to save industry."

The lawsuit alleges the Department of the Interior disregarded extensive evidence and expert findings that went into the initial rule, but critics also say the rule-change is financially shortsighted.

The administration estimates the rollback would save $1.5 billion over 10 years, says Jacob Carter, a research scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

"It was estimated that the Deepwater Horizon spill cost BP an estimated $67 billion from the disaster. It seems like it would be cheaper in the long run to implement the safety practices," Carter said.

But the proposed rollback has been heralded by industry. In May, the American Petroleum Institute said in a statement the revision "strengthens the rule and enhances a robust regulatory framework."

Tags: 
Deepwater Horizon
BP Oil Spill
Oil
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Texas Legislature Left Out of Loop on $5M from BP to Governor's Office

By Veronica Zaragovia May 21, 2014
Deepwater Horizon explosion
Image courtesy SkyTruth http://www.flickr.com/photos/skytruth/

Today when a Texas House panel hosted a hearing to get an update on money from BP after the Deep Water Horizon explosion, lawmakers learned about money BP gave to the Governor’s office, without looping the Legislature in. 

How Bad Was the BP Oil Spill? Three Years On, Some Answers

By Sep 27, 2013
www.fcps.edu

The extent of the environmental damage in the Gulf of Mexico caused by the BP oil disaster is largely unknown to the public; much of the data remains sealed because of litigation. But now scientists at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are shedding important new light on the subject. And the news is not good. 

Judge OKs Transocean's $1 Billion Civil Settlement Over Gulf Oil Spill

A federal judge in New Orleans has approved a $1 billion civil settlement over its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill where 11 men died in April of 2010, the AP reports.

As we reported back in January, federal authorities blamed Transocean "for acting negligently when the rig's crew proceeded with maneuvers to the deep-sea well in the face of clear danger signals that oil and natural gas were flowing."

Transocean To Pay $1.4 Billion In Gulf Oil Spill Settlement

By Jan 3, 2013

Transocean, the owner of the Deepwater Horizon rig where 11 men died in April 2010, has agreed to pay $1.4 billion in criminal and civil penalties to resolve Justice Department allegations over its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

BP Pleads Guilty, Will Pay $4 Billion In Criminal Penalties For Gulf Oil Spill

By Nov 15, 2012

Update at 11:30 a.m. ET: Oil giant BP has agreed to plead guilty to criminal misconduct related to the 2010 Gulf Oil spill and will pay a record $4 billion in criminal penalties, the company just confirmed. And it will pay $525 million in civil penalties in a resolution with the Securities and Exchanges Commission. BP will make the payments over six years.